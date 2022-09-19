Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges

Last year’s top Michigan high school basketball player and recent Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates was arrested this weekend and is facing a gun charge, according to authorities.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Last year’s top Michigan high school basketball player and recent Eastern Michigan transfer Emoni Bates was arrested this weekend and is facing two gun charges.

Bates, 18, of Ypsilanti, was arraigned Monday afternoon (Sept. 19) the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and altering the identifying marks of a firearm. You can watch the full arraignment in the video above.

Bates’ attorney submitted a not guilty plea on his behalf and argued for a personal bond. He said Bates is not a flight risk and poses no danger to the community.

Since Bates has no previous criminal history, Magistrate Elisha Fink granted a personal bond, which means he won’t have to pay any money to leave the Washtenaw County Jail on Monday.

“I don’t have a problem with the personal bond,” Fink said. “I disagree that there’s no threat. The nature of these particular charges are inherently dangerous. That’s why we have laws regulating this kind of thing.”

Bates isn’t allowed to leave the state of Michigan without the court’s permission. He can’t use drugs, purchase guns or ammunition, or be involved in any other criminal activity while out on bond, Fink said.

A virtual probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 6.

“We are aware of a situation involving men’s basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates,” Eastern Michigan University athletics said in an email statement. “Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this nature very seriously. Per department policy, he has been suspended automatically from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved. Because this is an on-going legal matter, the university will have no further comment at this time.”

The former Lincoln High School and Ypsilanti Prep Academy star returned home to join the Eagles after spending his freshman season at Memphis. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with the Tigers while shooting 38.6% from the floor and 32.9% from three-point range.

Emoni Bates #1 of the Memphis Tigers handles the ball during the first half against the Boise State Broncos in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (2022 Getty Images)

Bates played 15 minutes in Memphis’ two NCAA Tournament games after missing nearly two months with a back injury.

At the end of the season, Bates entered the transfer portal and received interest from several schools. He ultimately committed to Eastern Michigan.

He was the No. 1 ranked high school prospect in Michigan and the No. 6 player overall in the 2021 recruiting class.