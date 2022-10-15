Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others
Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin.
Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday
The restaurant was temporarily shut down in September after health officials said they found evidence of rodent droppings.
The owner of the Detroit restaurant said they addressed the rat problems and had two professional cleaning companies come in.
I could’ve died’: Taylor High School student saves classmate suffering a seizure
When a Taylor High School student had a seizure in the middle of class, it was another student who stepped up and saved his life.
It was an intense moment for teachers and students. Now that student, 10th grader Caiden Lutton, is feeling better and back at school.
It’s a ‘grande’ new way to fly: Check out this new Starbucks and Delta loyalty program
Two of America’s largest corporations announced on Wednesday a partnership that had a lot of travelers around the country talking.
Delta and Starbucks announced a loyalty partnership program that allows people to link their rewards programs with each entity.