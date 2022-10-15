Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news

This 1942 Ansel Adams photo provided by Sotheby's and The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust shows, a West Texas oilman's mural-sized print of Ansel Adams' photo, "The Grand Tetons and the Snake River, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming." Sotheby's New York, the auction house, said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, that the print sold for $988,000, a record price for Adams at auction. (Ansel Adams/The Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust/Sotheby's via AP)

Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others

Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin.

Read the report here.

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday

The restaurant was temporarily shut down in September after health officials said they found evidence of rodent droppings.

The owner of the Detroit restaurant said they addressed the rat problems and had two professional cleaning companies come in.

See the report here.

I could’ve died’: Taylor High School student saves classmate suffering a seizure

When a Taylor High School student had a seizure in the middle of class, it was another student who stepped up and saved his life.

It was an intense moment for teachers and students. Now that student, 10th grader Caiden Lutton, is feeling better and back at school.

Read more here.

It’s a ‘grande’ new way to fly: Check out this new Starbucks and Delta loyalty program

Two of America’s largest corporations announced on Wednesday a partnership that had a lot of travelers around the country talking.

Delta and Starbucks announced a loyalty partnership program that allows people to link their rewards programs with each entity.

Learn more here.