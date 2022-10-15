Drier weather for Metro Detroit moves in Saturday then rain/snow showers Monday Morning

After a nice and dry day with plenty of sunshine to end the week, along with some breezy winds, the rain showers have moved into the region overnight, and we will see these quickly come to an end as we head through the early morning hours this morning. This low pressure system will be a fast mover, so while we will see some rain early this morning, we will break out into some sunshine for majority of the day as this system moves off to the East.

High temperatures will remain in the 50s for the first part of the weekend. The breezy winds will continue once again with wind gusts as high as 25 MPH throughout the day.

The end of the weekend on Sunday will be dry. We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds in the forecast throughout the day. High temperatures still remaining below average, working into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Another stronger system works into the region for the beginning of next week. The clouds will stick around for Monday and Tuesday, with chances of rain showers and breezy winds both days as another upper-level disturbance moves into the region. This will usher in an even colder air mass into the region for the start of next week.

With the colder air working into the region, and temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight Sunday Night into Monday Morning, and also Monday Night and into Tuesday Morning, we could see a mix of rain and snow showers over portions of the region, but we are not expecting any accumulation, but this could be our first sign of snowflakes moving into the region.

High temperatures will be colder, only making it into the upper 40s for the first part of next week for Monday and Tuesday.

We will keep the chance of some scattered rain showers into the forecast with plenty of cloud cover heading into our Wednesday. High temperatures not moderating a whole lot, only heading to once again into the upper 40s by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon.

Drier weather moves back into the region by the time we get to next Thursday and Friday., with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures heading into the middle 50s for the end of next week.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy winds anticipated.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy winds anticipated.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, breezy winds anticipated.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies.