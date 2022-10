Here’s where you can find the ‘Early Vote Centers’ in Detroit

DETROIT – Several locations across the city are opening Monday, October 17, where Detroit residents can vote in person prior to Election Day.

These “Early Vote Centers” provide Detroiters with a secure location to fill out and submit their absentee ballots ahead of Election Day on November 8.

When you arrive at one of these locations, tell the staff you would like to vote with an absentee ballot. They will give you a form to fill out and then your ballot. After completing your ballot you can return it to the staff and they will take care of it.

A complete list of the 13 Early Vote Centers can be found below: