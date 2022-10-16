54º

Man found dead in Detroit after crashing into pole, appeared to have been shot prior to accident

Victim not yet identified

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department reports a man was found dead after crashing into a pole near Schaefer Highway and Curtis Street late Saturday evening.

According to officials, an initial investigation reveals a John Doe adult male was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox and crashed into a pole around 10:40 p.m.

Police say it appears as though he was shot prior to the accident.

The man was fatally wounded.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we get more information.

