Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow

The NWS warns of possible power outages, hazardous travel

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Sunday, Oct. 16 radar (National Weather Service)

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting a winter storm to begin in Marquette Sunday evening.

According to a recent NWS forecast, the Upper Peninsula may experience heavy snow and high winds.

Current radar shows light rain showers scattered across Upper Michigan, but the NWS expects these showers to transition to snow later Sunday night.

They warn of possible power outages and hazardous travel.

Due to the lingering fall foliage, strong winds, and heavy and wet snow, driving will be dangerous.

In Marquette, the NWS is predicting up to 13 inches of wet, dense snow.

