Car thieves targeting Metro Detroit locksmiths for key cutting technology

With auto thefts on the rise, it’s discouraging to see a new tactic by the ones doing the stealing.Last year more than a million vehicles were stolen across America and that crime is up 17%.

For the second year in a row, the hottest wheels stolen in Michigan are Dodge Chargers as no. 1 and Jeep Cherokees as no. 2 -- both made by Stellantis.

“We’re now just catching up to some of the things and everything is done on social media, so everybody has an instructor’s course on how to do these elaborate thefts now,” said Lt. Clive Stewart who runs the Detriot Commercial Auto Theft Unit.

One of those how-to manuals includes what’s known as Auto Pro Pad, a tablet that hooks up to the car so professional locksmiths can cut new keys for vehicles.

Stewart says it was only a matter of time before thieves started robbing locksmiths for those tablets.

Jason Schlegel owns a local locksmith company. The owner shows Local 4 how quick it is for thieves to cut a new key for your car. It can take up to five minutes to make a new key for some vehicles.

“They want to steal these cars. They’re nice cars. Why wouldn’t ya? For $30, you can steal a $50,000 car.”

Schlegel has experienced theft firsthand as he and his wife were robbed at gunpoint on a job in August. He’s added cameras in his truck, air tags on his equipment, and now he gets I.D. and registration before he heads out to a sketchy area that could be perfect for an ambush.

Schlegel told Local 4 that car companies like Ford and General Motors have a 10-minute waiting period of the tablet hooking up to the car, which is a reason why cars like Chargers and Cherokees are at the top of the most likely to be stolen list since they don’t have the long waiting period.

