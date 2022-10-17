Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit report increase in antisemitic behavior

Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit are reporting an increase in antisemitic behavior across Oakland County.

A 14-year-old from Oxford Township was arrested for threatening to “kill all Jews” on social media.

Asher Lopatin of the Jewish Relation Council says he’s deeply concerned.

“I hope that we can educate the 14-year-old. I hope that we can take him to the Holocaust Center, which we have here,” said Lopatin.

Lopatin, a Huntington Woods father, is the executive director of the Jewish Relations Council. He tells Local 4 there’s been a disturbing rise in antisemitism.

