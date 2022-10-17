44º

Search for suspect continues after shots fired outside Macomb Mall in Roseville on Sunday

Fight between group of people outside of mall

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

The Macomb Mall closed early on Sunday after shots were fired outside near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are still searching for the person who fired shots outside the Macomb Mall in Roseville on Sunday.

An altercation between two groups of people started inside of the mall and spilled into the parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Shots were fired at 2:15 p.m.

“One male fired a couple rounds into the air, possibly towards one of the cars, we’re still investigating. No one’s in custody. No one has been injured,” said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe.

The gunshots were so loud, they sent shoppers inside the mall into a panic. They started sneaking through back halls, emergency exits and hiding inside stores.

“It’s a Sunday afternoon people were in there trying to relax and then something like this happens and I thought to myself, ‘we just can’t go anywhere now,’” a witness said. “All of a sudden I heard all kind of commotion. Police cars, police dogs barking.”

