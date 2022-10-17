Single moms evicted from rentals after living in ‘deplorable conditions’

Two families withheld rent as they asked landlords to help fix housing issues that were making homes unlivable.

DETROIT – A local lawmaker is stepping up to help some Detroit families fight evictions as they claim their housing is in “deplorable conditions.”

These mothers are not only being pushed out of their homes - but they say they’ve been forced to live in deplorable conditions for years.

“We shouldn’t have to live like this. All we’re trying to do is raise our family. We need him to fix it,” said Elisha Maxwell.

Maxwell is a single mother of nine children living in a house with horrible conditions for the past few months. “This home failed two led inspections. I have a shift in the foundation of the home which spread throughout the house,” the single mother added.

Shatiea Tibwell, Gannon Mathis and their kids are is in a similar situation as well.

“Our house is condemned. Bug infested. Mice infested. We have 5 children and they’re getting sick,” said Tibwell.

What they have in common is that both properties are owned by Munoz Reality. And sadly, both are now being evicted after withholding their rent in hopes of getting something done.

“Now I’m currently in the process of moving as of today,” Maxwell added.

Owner Gaston Munoz says it’s actually the first time he’s heard about any problems.

“We have many many houses and if anything happened, we’ll fix it. That’s how it goes. If these ladies were to call and say even if I’m not paying rent and I still gotta fix it, I would do it right away,” said Munoz.

Rep. Cynthia Johnson says however that dozens of other families in the same boat. “You have children living in deplorable conditions,” Johnson added.

Maxwell even lived in another house under the same company. Unfortunately, it burned down back in September 2021. She believes it was the result of an electrical fire. But the fire report says the cause was undetermined. Munoz claims she’s being evicted because she’s failed to pay over $6500 in back rent. He also showed us pictures of the home before she moved in has now.

“We passed the city inspection. We passed led inspection. Brand new house and They destroyed the house,” Munoz explained.

Despite that, Rep. Johnson wants the company to be held accountable while families are suffering. “What I want this landlord to do is get out of the city of Detroit. That’s the first thing I want him to do,” said Johnson.

“Give me the opportunity to show what we do. How we work with the community and how involved we are with the community,” Munoz added.

The good news is that both families spoke to are getting help being placed elsewhere.