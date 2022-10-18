Detroit police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
April Webb was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the 13500 block of Penrod Street in Detroit.
|April Webb
|Details
|Age
|24
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Long black
|Weight
|110 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
|Tattoos
|Woman’s face on right shoulder and an unknown tattoo on left thigh.
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.