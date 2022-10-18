Detroit police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

April Webb was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the 13500 block of Penrod Street in Detroit.

April Webb Details Age 24 Height 5′2″ Hair Long black Weight 110 pounds Eyes Brown Tattoos Woman’s face on right shoulder and an unknown tattoo on left thigh.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage