Detroit police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman

April Webb last seen on Oct. 11

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

April Webb was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the 13500 block of Penrod Street in Detroit.

April WebbDetails
Age24
Height5′2″
HairLong black
Weight110 pounds
EyesBrown
TattoosWoman’s face on right shoulder and an unknown tattoo on left thigh.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

