Detroit police want help finding missing 64-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 64-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Ronald Anthony was last seen on Wednesday (Sept. 28) at 10 a.m. in the 14300 block of Kercheval Avenue in Detroit.

Ronald Anthony Details Age 64 Height 5′6″ Hair Black Weight 230 pounds Eyes Brown Tattoo 313 on left side of neck

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

