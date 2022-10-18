Detroit police want help finding missing 64-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 64-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Ronald Anthony was last seen on Wednesday (Sept. 28) at 10 a.m. in the 14300 block of Kercheval Avenue in Detroit.
|Ronald Anthony
|Details
|Age
|64
|Height
|5′6″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|230 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
|Tattoo
|313 on left side of neck
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.