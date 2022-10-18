Eastpointe to distribute water filters after testing reveals elevated lead levels

A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Water testing at locations in Eastpointe with “known lead service lines” revealed unsatisfactory levels of lead in the drinking water, officials report.

The city of Eastpointe announced Monday that five of 30 test site locations showed lead levels that exceed the state limit of 15 parts per billion (ppb). Officials said the “lead 90th percentile for the city’s water supply” is 18 ppb.

Under Michigan’s Safe Drinking Water Act, 90% of samples collected must fall below 15 ppb, which is considered the “action level.” This level is not a health-based standard, but rather requires authorities to take action to measure corrosion control effectiveness, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

City officials are urging residents, especially those with lead service lines, to “be aware of possible sources of lead, how it gets into drinking water, and things you can do to reduce exposure.” Apart from replacing lead service lines, residents can use water filters to help reduce the amount of lead in the water they’re using.

The homeowners with elevated lead levels have reportedly been notified and are being provided with water filters, officials said Monday. Any resident who has lead service lines in their home can receive free “faucet filters and replacement cartridges” from the city.

Eastpointe officials are holding a drive-thru water filter distribution event for from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Eastpointe Department of Public Works. Residents can pick up their complimentary water filters then, or at the city hall and public works offices during office hours starting Oct. 20.

In the meantime, city officials say they expect to replace another 179 lead service lines in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Michigan communities are required to replace an about 5% of lead service lines each year.

The city’s entire lead level public advisory can be found below.

Click here to visit Eastpointe’s “lead safe” web page for more information.