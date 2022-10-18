Man found dead on Detroit sidewalk still unidentified 40 years later

DETROIT – A man found dead in Detroit has remained unidentified for 40 years.

According to officials, the man was found dead on a sidewalk in Detroit on October 24, 1982.

He is believed to have been between 45 to 65 years old. $9 and a comb were found near his body.

He was wearing blue jeans, a red, pink, yellow, and white striped shirt, a blue, red, white, and black checkered shirt, a blue sweatshirt, a gray sweater, a blue jacket, and a dark blue Navy-style cap. He was also wearing a pair of brown work boots with two pairs of socks, one white pair, and one black.

He had two tattoos on his right harm. A broken heart in front of a cross, also known as the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and a cartoon or face with a hat and feathers as well as the name Ron. The heart tattoo was on his outer bicep and the cartoon face was on the inner forearm.

Details John Doe Estimated age 45-65 Height 5′8″ Hair Brown, receding on top Eyes Blue Weight 124 pounds

