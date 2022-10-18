Police want help finding missing 17-year-old from Monroe County

LONDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing 17-year-old girl from London Township, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is sharing details about the missing teen and hoping someone will come forward with information.

Hailey Denoewer was last seen on Sept. 27. She left her home with friends and has not been seen or heard from since.

Her last known location is believed to be in western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is concerned for her well-being and is asking the public to call the detective bureau at 734-240-7530 if they have any information.

