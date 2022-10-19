Felony charges dropped against Eastern Michigan University basketball player Emoni Bates

Memphis' Emoni Bates (1) playing against Western Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Friday on Nov. 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.

Felony charges were dropped against basketball star Emoni Bates after taking a plea deal in a gun case.

The deal dropped the felony charges against the Eastern Michigan University basketball player and allows him to avoid jail time.

Bates, 18, from Ypsilanti, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor offense of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

Bates was arrested in September after police found a gun during a traffic stop. He was originally facing two felony gun charges.

“(Bates) borrowed a car with a gun in it, and that’s what he pled to,” Bates’ attorney, Steve Haney, said.

Haney said the misdemeanor charge would at most carry a sentence of two years probation under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

Bates was reinstated to the EMU basketball team last week after a plea deal was reached.

The judge adjusted Bates’ bond to allow him to travel outside the state for trips pertaining to his EMU basketball schedule.

Bates’ sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 14.

