Gunman arrested after standoff with police on Detroit’s west side

The scene of an Oct. 18, 2022, standoff between Detroit police and a gunman on Plainview Avenue.

DETROIT – A gunman was arrested Wednesday after firing shots during an argument with a woman and barricading himself for hours inside a home on Detroit’s west side.

Police said they were called late Tuesday night (Oct. 18) to a home in the 19700 block of Plainview Avenue.

A man and a woman had gotten into an argument inside a house, and the man fired shots, according to authorities.

Nobody was struck by gunfire, and the woman fled.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man told them he didn’t recognize their authority.

Detroit police twice tried to use a Taser on the man when he came out onto the porch, but both attempts were ineffective, they said.

The situation ended peacefully around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the man has been taken into custody.