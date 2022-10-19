Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side

The Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city's west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch and was tased by police twice. He shrugged them off and went back inside the home.

DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side.

The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96.

The barricaded gunman came out on his porch and was tased by police twice. He shrugged them off and went back inside the home.

The SWAT team arrived shortly after.

“Those that are here in their homes in this area, we ask that you shelter in place,” said Detroit police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes. “If you have a loved one, we ask that you shelter in place. Please avoid this area if at all possible.

This is an ongoing situation and updates will be available as they come in.