Man still unidentified 23 years after skeletal remains found on Belle Isle in Detroit

DETROIT – Skeletal remains were discovered along the banks of Lake Tacoma on Belle Isle in Detroit 23 years ago.

Officials believe the remains were those of a Black man between the ages of 18 and 50. He still hasn’t been identified.

The remains were discovered on October 19, 1999. One or both of his hands were not recovered and the face was not recognizable.

A blue, flowered, button-up shirt was found on the body. A photo of the shirt is available by clicking here, some people may find the image disturbing.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.