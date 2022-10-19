Power cut, windows smashed, fencing torn apart overnight at Detroit Dog Rescue building

DETROIT – Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said someone broke into their building overnight and cut the power, smashed windows, and tore apart fencing.

The incident happened during the early morning hours Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the Detroit Dog Rescue location on the city’s east side.

“All the power to the building was cut, windows smashed, supplies thrown around, crowbars left behind, our fencing and roll down doors torn apart, and it’s just a mess,” Executive Director Kristina Rinaldi said in a Facebook post.

All of the dogs are safe.

Workers are counting supplies and medications to see what was stolen.

“This is a hard blow and a big clean-up,” Rinaldi said. “We are working with police and our security company. If you can help, please, please donate. As we build a new shelter, now we have to take care of our current one. I’m so sad, but thankful that my team and dogs are safe.”

Click here to donate to Detroit Dog Rescue.