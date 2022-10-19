Powerball jackpot hits $508M ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.

The Powerball jackpot has reached $508 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

If someone wins the jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year. The cash option for the jackpot is $256 million.

Wednesday night’s drawing will be the 33rd Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. A ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $206 million jackpot.

Cristy Davis, of Waterford, was the last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot. Davis won a $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

Powerball tickets are sold until 9:45 p.m. at retail stores and online at MichiganLottery.com. Plays can be purchased for $2 each and a “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times for a maximum win of $2 million can be added to any Powerball play for $1 per play. Doulbe Play can be added to give players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. They can be watched live online at powerball.com.

