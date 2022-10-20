13-year-old Shaunda Green vanished from Ypsilanti 39 years ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Shaunda Green has been missing from Ypsilanti since she was 13 years old.

Green was last seen on Oct. 15, 1983. That was 39 years ago. She would be 52 years old now.

Green had black hair, brown eyes, stood 5′7′' tall and weighed 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

She had a chipped front tooth and a surgical scar on her navel. Her ears were pierced.

Very few details are available in her case.

Anyone with any information should contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 1-734-971-3954.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.