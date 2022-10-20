2 men to stand trial in murder of Clinton Township mother, her 11-year-old daughter

It took nearly a decade, but now two men accused of murdering a mother and daughter in Clinton Township will be standing trial.

The murder happened in July of 2013. Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Krissy were stabbed to death in their apartment.

That break in the case came in 2019, during an unrelated arrest. Then the pieces started falling into place to get them to trial.

Two brothers, Tony and Henry Johnson, are now facing trial in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Back in 2013, Tina Geiger, 47, and her daughter Krissy were stabbed and left to die in their apartment. Krissy, 11, was sexually assaulted.

None of the leads panned out, until six years later when police got a break in the case. Tony Johnson was arrested in Detroit. He had no priors, but his newly-taken fingerprints were a match to those at the murder scene.

DNA evidence also showed another person as involved in the sexual assault and murders and investigators believe that person is Henry Johnson. Both of them lived in the same apartment complex when the crime was committed.

Both of them, according to investigators, were last seen with the mother and daughter at a 7-Eleven. They offered to walk them home and the mother and daughter were never heard from again.

With the trial underway, more details will come out as to what happened.

