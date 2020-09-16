Another arrest made in 2013 fatal stabbing of Clinton Township mother, daughter

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Clinton Township police, along with the U.S. Marshall Task Force, arrested an individual Tuesday in connection to the 2013 fatal stabbing of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

According to the Clinton Township Police Department, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is authorizing two counts of homicide against the individual in the deaths of 47-year-old Tina Geiger and her daughter, Krissy.

The mother and daughter were found stabbed to death inside their Parkway Village Apartment on July 30, 2013.

At that time, police arrested Jay Thomas Miller, who was later sentenced to probation for resisting and obstructing an police officer.

The case then went cold until another man, 40-year-old Tony Johnson, of Detroit, was charged with two counts of murder in August of this year.

The individual arrested Tuesday is currently held at the police department and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, police said. Their identity has not yet been released.