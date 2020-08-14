Man charged in 2013 murder of Clinton Township mother, daughter

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is charged in the murder of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter that occurred in 2013.

Tony Johnson, 40, of Detroit, appeared before 41B District Court Magistrate Ryan Zemke Thursday, charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Tina Geiger and her daughter Krissy.

Tina and Krissy, who were both slightly mentally impaired, went everywhere together and were loved by many people in their neighborhood. And that’s why detectives never stopped working on the case.

The mother and daughter duo were found in their Parkway Village Apartment in Clinton Township on July 30, 2013. At that time, police made an arrest, but it wasn’t Johnson. Jay Thomas Miller was sentenced to probation for resisting and obstructing an police officer. The case then went cold until recently.

Johnson, who worked in Roseville until the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck and lives in Detroit, barely spoke in court Thursday, letting his attorney, Kristina Joseph, speak on his behalf.

“I think it speaks volumes that at the age of 40, he does not have a record of any violent crimes at all,” Joseph said to Zemke.

However, despite no prior record and not being on the run from pending charges, Zemke did not feel comfortable about setting Johnson free based on limited knowledge of the facts of the case.

Johnson’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety only.