Ann Arbor police investigating assault allegations involving high school football players

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating assault allegations involving four players on an Ann Arbor high school football team.

On Oct. 3, a 15-year-old Huron High School JV football player came forward saying four other teammates assaulted him in a locker room.

Ann Arbor police told Local 4 that the 15-year-old was pulled to the floor and wrapped in netting. His phone was thrown during the incident and broke as a result.

At least part of what happened was recorded on video.

The 15-year-old’s mother contacted Ann Arbor Public Schools, and from there, the district contacted the police on Oct. 10.

The incident came up during the latest school board meeting

The district released a statement on Wednesday, which can be found below.

“In the Ann Arbor Public Schools, our top priority at all times remains the health and safety of our students and staff. We hold the highest expectations in our interactions with one another at school, and we work every day to ensure a culture of dignity in all we do. As such, we take very seriously situations such as the recent inappropriate behavior incident that occurred in JV football at Huron. Immediately following the incident, our Huron team implemented strong mitigation measures and took appropriate disciplinary steps to ensure safety at school for our students. Principal Carter and members of our team continue work to complete full and thorough investigations and processes, including disciplinary, Title IX and in support of the AAPD investigation. Principal Carter and the Huron team will continue to work with all students and parents in ongoing support, restorative steps, learning and growth for all involved to ensure our entire Huron school community moves forward in a positive manner. Our commitment is that we must, and we will do better. As is our consistent practice in the AAPS, we do not comment on matters regarding personnel or student discipline.” Superintendent Jeanice K. Swift, Oct. 19, 2022

Police say that the investigation of this incident is still ongoing.