Ann Arbor police investigating assault allegations involving high school football players

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Ann Arbor police told Local 4 that the teen was pulled to the floor and wrapped in netting. His phone was thrown during the incident and broke as a result.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police are investigating assault allegations involving four players on an Ann Arbor high school football team.

On Oct. 3, a 15-year-old Huron High School JV football player came forward saying four other teammates assaulted him in a locker room.

At least part of what happened was recorded on video.

The 15-year-old’s mother contacted Ann Arbor Public Schools, and from there, the district contacted the police on Oct. 10.

The incident came up during the latest school board meeting

The district released a statement on Wednesday, which can be found below.

Police say that the investigation of this incident is still ongoing.

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

