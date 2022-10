Police want help identifying a suspect in a home invasion in Detroit.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in the 18900 block of Snowden Street.

Police said the suspect broke into a home, stole miscellaneous items and then fled on foot. Nobody was home at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

