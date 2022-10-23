Detroit family calling for justice after teenager was killed in a shooting

Family and community members call for justice after a 19-year-old was killed on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – A Detroit family wants justice for their teenage daughter that was killed in a shooting in September on Detroit’s east side.

Family and friends gathered on Sunday to celebrate the life of Nataja Boleware.

“She was my baby. I’m so hurt. I just want justice, that’s it,” said Nataja’s father, Nathaniel Boleware.

The 19-year-old was shot seven times after a Chrysler 300 pulled up next to her and her friend and started shooting near Lodewyck Street and East Warren Avenue.

Her family members say she was only there in the first place to be a good friend.

“She was helping someone with another situation that she had nothing to do with, and unfortunately she was the victim of a homicide,” said Nataja’s mother, Earlene Griffin.

The details of what led to the shooting are still unclear, but family members are aggressively searching for answers.

“We gon’ get justice. If we have to show up every day on this street until somebody speak up, we will,” said family friend Barbara Collins.

Multiple city council members have joined the family in the search, hoping to help in any way possible.

City Councilwoman Latisha Johnson said, “this is so senseless to me. It’s horrible. It’s absolutely horrifying. I just live maybe ten blocks away, and so I wanted to come out to be supportive of the family.”

City Council President, Mary Sheffield also attended the vigil. “We know someone saw this. We know that someone knows something. There are cameras in homes over here. So we’re just calling on the community to speak up and bring justice to this family.”

