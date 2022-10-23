Like free gas? Check out these 5 Detroit gas stations that could fill up your tank

DETROIT – Five Detroit gas stations are giving away free gas to drivers on Sunday.
From 11 a.m., the Citadel of Praise is hosting a $25,000 free gas giveaway and dividing it among five Detroit gas stations.
Each gas station will be giving out $5,000 of gas, where they are limiting $40 per vehicle.
Below are the participating gas stations:
- Marathon on Schoolcraft Street and Evergreen Road
- BP on Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road
- Shell on Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Road
- Marathon on Grand River Avenue and Stahelin Road
- Sunoco on Greenfield Road and Schoolcraft Street