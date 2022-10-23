59º

LIVE

Local News

Like free gas? Check out these 5 Detroit gas stations that could fill up your tank

Gas stations limiting $40 of free gas per vehicle

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Free Gas, Detroit, Metro Detroit, Gas Stations
Prices per gallon are displayed over labels of various grades of gasoline at a Shell station Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Five Detroit gas stations are giving away free gas to drivers on Sunday.

From 11 a.m., the Citadel of Praise is hosting a $25,000 free gas giveaway and dividing it among five Detroit gas stations.

Each gas station will be giving out $5,000 of gas, where they are limiting $40 per vehicle.

Below are the participating gas stations:

  1. Marathon on Schoolcraft Street and Evergreen Road
  2. BP on Fenkell Avenue and Evergreen Road
  3. Shell on Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Road
  4. Marathon on Grand River Avenue and Stahelin Road
  5. Sunoco on Greenfield Road and Schoolcraft Street

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter