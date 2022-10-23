Like free gas? Check out these 5 Detroit gas stations that could fill up your tank

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Prices per gallon are displayed over labels of various grades of gasoline at a Shell station Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DETROIT – Five Detroit gas stations are giving away free gas to drivers on Sunday.

From 11 a.m., the Citadel of Praise is hosting a $25,000 free gas giveaway and dividing it among five Detroit gas stations.

Each gas station will be giving out $5,000 of gas, where they are limiting $40 per vehicle.

Below are the participating gas stations: