Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

STEVEN'S POINT, Wis. – The missing Michigan family from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin.

According to WOOD T.V. (NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids), the Cirigliano family was found in Stevens Point, a city about 100 miles west of Green Bay, at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said that all of the family members had been interviewed, but according to police, the elements of this case do not meet the criteria for protective custody.

Anthony (Tony), 51, Suzette, 51, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, went missing on Oct. 16. Suzette’s mother, who needs full-time care and has dementia, was found walking around their neighborhood at night. Neighbors called the police, and that is when the search for the family began.

