Powerball jackpot hits $625 million ahead of Oct. 24, 2022, drawing

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The cash option for the jackpot is $300 million. If someone wins the jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

Monday night’s drawing will be the 35th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. One ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $206 million jackpot.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis, of Waterford. Davis won the game’s $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020. In January 2021, an Oakland County Lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Lottery retailers are selling Powerball tickets until 9:45 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

