Community mourns Central Michigan University student that was killed while driving home in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – An emotional tribute took place by a Downriver community to remember an 18-year-old Central Michigan University student killed while driving home from school.

Hundreds came together Monday night to mourn the loss of Amanda Kish.

The CMU freshman died over the weekend after her car was rear-ended while driving home to Wyandotte.

“It’s very hard and unexpected,” said Bremna Roehrig.

No one thought they’d ever be in this situation, yet they were, gathered by the water’s edge at Bishop Park in Wyandotte with red balloons and candles in hand to remember their friend Kish.

“She was the most amazing, beautiful person you will ever meet,” said Samantha King. “She loved everyone so much. She was so talented and an amazing cheerleader.”

Kish was just beginning her freshman year at Central Michigan University when the unthinkable happened as she was driving home to visit family and friends on Friday (Oct. 21) when she was hit from behind.

The impact sent her car into oncoming traffic. Kish was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, succumbing to her injuries.

On Monday night, hundreds gathered by candlelight as they lifted the family of Kish in prayer.

Loved ones say she was short in stature but much bigger than that. The 18-year-old spent most of her life cheering from the sidelines. Now, her friends are rallying around her family.

“I just want everybody to come together to show their love and support to this amazing family,” Roehrig said. “They are the best people you’ll ever meet. They don’t deserve this.”

On her family’s GoFundMe, her brother, Joshua Kish, said she started cheerleading when she was four and helped lead her team to the highest scores in Roosevelt’s history.

“She really was the one who could tame that team, she was more like the bark of the team, and she’d get stuff done always,” said Bella Cappuccilli.

They are asking everyone for their continued prayers and support.