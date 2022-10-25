Homeowner wants guard rail fixed in front of her house in Pontiac

A homeowner wants the guard rail in front of her Pontiac home fixed by the city. The issue is that drivers near a stop sign have hit the guard rail several times.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A woman who lives in a Pontiac house says a damaged guard rail in front of her home is no way to live. The guard rail shows how dangerous the area can be because of an accident.

The homeowner wants the city to do something about the condition of this bent guard rail before it’s too late.

“I’m afraid that kids are going to get hurt,” said Heather H. “You know, I’m afraid that somebody is seriously going to get hurt on this.”

Heather H says living at her home near Adelaide and West Howard streets have been terrifying since she moved in.

“I’m scared,” Heather H said. “I mean, when I first moved here, it was wood. I had to fight to get a metal rail. What’s it going to take for somebody to die?”

It’s all because of the position of her home.

Drivers, for some reason, can’t seem to slow down coming off the long road leading to the intersection, causing them to hit the guard rail time and time again.

The bent rail is still in place and doesn’t offer much protection for when a crash potentially happens again. Heather H has gone to the city multiple times, yet real action has yet to be taken in the matter.

“I have stopped them when I’ve been out here,” Heather H said. “I have called them, and I’ve had no response. You know, I mean, this is ridiculous.”

And with winter on the way, Heather H says it’s a race against the clock to prevent another tragedy.

“What is it going to take for somebody to hit my house,” Heather H said. “They hit the house I live in. It doesn’t make any sense. I’m afraid that somebody is going to end up in my yard, my neighbor’s yard. You know, we don’t have money to replace all things.”

Local 4 tried going up to Pontiac City Hall Tuesday (Oct. 25), but we need to find out where things stand with repairs. Hopefully now, they’ll take some action soon.