Morning 4: Here’s the complete text of Michigan’s Prop 3 appearing on the Nov. ballot -- and more news

MT. GILEAD, NC - MAY 17: A man fills out a ballot at a voting booth on May 17, 2022 in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Read: Full text of Michigan’s Proposal 22-3 ‘Right to Reproductive Freedom’

Voters will decide the future of abortion rights in Michigan during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

If Proposal 22-3 is approved by voters, it would establish a right to reproductive freedom in Michigan.

That includes the right to make decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and infertility.

Read more here.

20-year-old killed when motorcycle strikes deer, forcing him into oncoming traffic in Oakland County

A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a deer in Oakland County, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by an SUV, police said.

Read the report here.

Michigan governor candidates Whitmer, Dixon to debate for final time

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state.

Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat. Whitmer, a former state legislator, has a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage over Dixon, who has never held public office.

Learn more here.

What Oxford High School shooter said about parents during his guilty plea

While the Oxford High School shooter was pleading guilty to all 24 charges Monday morning, prosecutors asked him to make some admissions involving his parents.

Ethan Crumbley, 16, voluntarily pleaded guilty to every charge against him, and in doing so, he was asked to respond to certain aspects of the case that led to manslaughter charges against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Read more here.