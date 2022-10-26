Detroit marching band set to perform for Texas HBCU homecoming parade

The George Crockett Academy marching band will be performing at Prairie View A&M University for a special performance.

DETROIT – Marching band members from a Detroit school are on their way to Texas for a special performance.

All 26 drummers and Dancers with the Mighty Rockets of George Crockett Academy are traveling to Prairie View, Texas. The band left town with a joyful sendoff from teachers and classmates.

“They are so ecstatic just for the opportunity, and they don’t even understand what it means to go to a Historically Black College,” said Malik Jackson.

For many, it will be a first.

“Most of these kids have not seen the outskirts of Michigan, let alone Detroit or at least Southfield,” said Jackson.

The group will be performing in Prairie View A&M university’s homecoming parade. Partly Thanks to Local 4′s coverage, the school was able to raise a majority of the $20,000 needed to make the trip possible. However, there’s still some work to do in the form of about $4,100.

“We were able to raise enough to get us to be able to go. But we’re still trying to make sure we have enough to feed the kids while we’re there. Things of that nature,” Jackson explained.

Either way, he wants to thank everyone who chipped in to make the trip possible.

“The greatest part is that the community did step up, and they did help us get these babies to have this wonderful opportunity,” Jackson insisted.

Not to mention the opportunity to learn a craft that can pay for college. Jackson wants to make sure students will be inspired and have the chance to march to the beats of their own drums on an annual basis.

“Every year as long as I’m here or wherever I am. We’re going to go to an HBCU for homecoming every single year so each kid can have that opportunity,” Jackson added.

The Mighty Rockets will officially be performing on Oct. 29.