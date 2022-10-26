57º

LIVE

Local News

Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant

Malik Dixon-Lynch facing 3 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Hazel Park, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Malik Dixon-Lynch
Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch (WDIV)

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.

Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, and Ralph Scott, 27, got into an argument in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to authorities.

Scott was struck by gunfire and killed. Dixon-Lynch was ultimately taken into custody.

Dixon-Lynch has been charged with homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two felony firearm violations.

The next court date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 8.

“Authorities were immediately called, and operations were stopped,” LG Electronics said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the Hazel Park Police Department with their investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch (Oakland County Jail)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email