Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.

Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, and Ralph Scott, 27, got into an argument in the parking lot when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to authorities.

Scott was struck by gunfire and killed. Dixon-Lynch was ultimately taken into custody.

Dixon-Lynch has been charged with homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two felony firearm violations.

The next court date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 8.

“Authorities were immediately called, and operations were stopped,” LG Electronics said in a statement. “We are cooperating with the Hazel Park Police Department with their investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.”