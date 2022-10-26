Novi High School students dismissed early after threatening message written on bathroom stall

NCSD Families,

I am sending this to all of you so that you have full awareness of the situation we had at Novi High School today. While I have communicated with NHS families throughout the day, we wanted to provide our entire NCSD family with the information. Sometimes, even though your child’s school may not have been affected, it is helpful to understand the situation as it unfolded.

To recap the day at Novi High School, at 11:00 a.m. we had a student report a concerning message written on a bathroom stall. This led us to move to shelter-in-place, which essentially keeps students and staff in the classroom that they were in, without them moving around the building. This is different from a lockdown, but the students and staff are still confined to the locations they are in at the time of the call. We then had our staff and the team at the Novi Police Department working to check student backpacks and belongings to ensure no one had anything dangerous. Once every student was cleared, we determined to have an early dismissal at 1:45 p.m. from school today.

Our teachers, support staff, administrators, students, and everyone involved today did a fantastic job acting quickly and jumping into action. Our partners at the Novi Police Department also did an excellent job providing support and guidance throughout the incident.

Please speak with your child about the importance of making good choices, not making threatening comments, and also reporting any suspicious behavior and activity to a trusted adult. Thank you again for your support today, and as I stated earlier, safety is our top priority and we always err on the side of caution in these instances.

Have a nice evening,

Novi Community School District Superintendent Ben Mainka