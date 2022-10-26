Novi High School students dismissed early after threatening message written on bathroom stall

NOVI, Mich. – Students at Novi High School were dismissed early Wednesday after a threatening message was written on a bathroom stall.
Novi Community School District Superintendent Ben Mainka said the message was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26) by a student. When the student reported the message, the school sheltered in place, meaning everyone stayed in their current classrooms without moving around the building.
Novi police officers and staff members checked students’ backpacks and belongings to make sure nobody had a weapon. Once all students had been cleared, they were dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
“Our teachers, support staff, administrators, students, and everyone involved today did a fantastic job acting quickly and jumping into action,” Mainka wrote. “Our partners at the Novi Police Department also did an excellent job providing support and guidance throughout the incident.”
He asked parents to speak with their children about the severity of making threats.
Here’s the full message from the district:
