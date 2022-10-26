Utah-based EV company moving HQ to Auburn Hills

A Utah-based electric vehicle manufacturer is moving its headquarters to Oakland County, creating an estimated 300 new jobs.

VIA Motors, which is being acquired by global EV company Ideanomics, is moving its headquarters to Auburn Hills, where it will also house a research and development tech center.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $12.3 million and create up to 300 high-wage jobs, supported by a $2.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in California and Utah, according to a press release.

The company currently employs about 85 people globally. The company was acquired by Ideanomics last summer for about $630 million. They produce fully electric commercial vehicle fleets. VIA’s technical center in Orem, Utah, will continue to operate as an R & D facility and hub for the Western United States.

“Our goal is to provide the best electric work trucks for fleets everywhere, and this facility is critical to achieving that goal,” said Bob Purcell, CEO of VIA Motors. “We’re excited and proud to partner with the city of Auburn Hills and the State of Michigan, tapping into the region’s automotive expertise to help global fleets shift towards a zero emission, commercial electric vehicle future.”

“We are excited to welcome VIA Motors to the Auburn Hills community. Their expertise in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions are a welcomed addition to our growing EV solutions sector,” said Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel. “This investment continues to build on Auburn Hills’ reputation as a great place to invest and do business. We appreciate their confidence and look forward partnering with them to provide an environment where their business can grow and thrive.”