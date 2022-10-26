Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities

A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan.

Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

In total, the projects are expected to generate a capital investment of more than $526 million and create 1,569 jobs for Michigan residents, according to a press release. Magna already operates 32 facilities in Michigan and employs more than 10,000 in the state.

Magna’s products include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting, and roof systems.

“These three projects by Magna totaling $526 million will create over 1,500 good-paying and build on our economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have announced over 30,000 good-paying auto jobs, advanced our leadership in mobility and electrification, and brought critical supply chains of chips and batteries from China to Michigan. Today’s exciting announcement further cements our status as the home of the auto industry and will help ensure that the future of mobility and electrification is designed, developed, tested, and built here in Michigan.”

A majority of the new capital will go to St. Clair, adding an estimated 920 jobs. The new jobs will include mechanical engineers, mechanical engineering technicians, production workers and machinery maintenance workers.

“We are excited to partner with MEVS to bring these jobs and this project to the City of St. Clair,” said Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County CEO Dan Casey. “This is another step forward in the transition toward an electric vehicle future.”

