12-year-old girl still missing 4 days after leaving Detroit home, police say

DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl is still missing four days after she left her Detroit home, police said.

Tanea Spurlock was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) in the 8200 block of Westwood Street on the city’s west side.

Officials said she left the home without permission and didn’t return. She was wearing a long black coat and pink and white Jordan shoes.

Police said Tanea is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair with red box braids, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5601.