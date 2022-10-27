World-class skateboarder from West Bloomfield won’t let blindness derail his dreams

Dan Mancina is a world-class skateboarder with records under his belt and hundreds of thousands of followers watching his daring stunts on social media. He also happens to be blind.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Dan Mancina is a world-class skateboarder with records under his belt and hundreds of thousands of followers watching his daring stunts on social media, but he is also blind.

The West Bloomfield native uses his talents to inspire the next generation of skateboarders. Lately, however, he’s been in the headlines for a pretty impressive record.

“I did the longest for the 50-50 Grind for the Guinness Book of World Records,” said Mancina.

It’s a 22-foot and 5-inch grind on a rail that has placed Mancina in the history books or at least the book of world records.

“They actually have a whole new group of classifications now for like visual impairment, blind, wheelchairs and deputies, all this stuff,” Mancina said.

Mancina’s certificate from Guinness is now on display at Modern Skatepark right underneath his signature skateboard. He’s 35 and was born with a neurodegenerative eye disease, but he started losing his vision in his 20s, yet it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying his passion. He has a sponsor for every single part of a skateboard you can think of and even shoes.

“Real Skateboards, Adidas, Bone, Swiss bearings, Jessup Grip Tape, and then the whole Deluxe family, so it’s Spitfire Thunder,” Mancina said.

Mancina is also excited to have others in his position doing the same thing; Guys with disabilities and impairments like Nick Mullins and Shane Bringham.

“We’re just getting more and more powerful as we kind of connect and get closer with each other and start pushing for non-able-bodied skateboarders,” Mancina said.

He’s hoping to add to the number of visually impaired by creating the first Adaptive Skate Park to teach skaters who are also visually impaired.

“It’s really designed for visual impairment,” Mancina said. “Also wheelchair WC and Max, all that stuff. Grateful that I’m where I’m at and able to skate for a living and stuff like that,” Mancina said.

Mancina says he’s going to continue to inspire.

His signature skateboard features a graphic that’s made with raised braille.