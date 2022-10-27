Youth sports ref who officiated games across Michigan for 50 years arrested on child sex charges

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A well-known youth sports referee and umpire who spent the last 50 years officiating games all across Michigan has been arrested on child sex charges, officials said.

Gerald Allen Sutter, 70, of Lansing Township, has officiated multiple sports across the state, from men’s and women’s collegiate games to early childhood sports for boys and girls.

He’s traveled all over Michigan to officiate games the past 50 years, but he primarily worked in the Mid-Michigan area, according to Ingham County officials. He most frequently umpired baseball and softball.

“Anyone who has played or had children who have played sports in this area likely had games officiated by Sutter,” Lansing Township police said in a release. “Gerald Sutter also went by the name Jerry and nickname ‘Dewey.’”

On Tuesday, Sutter was arrested on accusations that he was preying on young athletes. He is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a boy, according to authorities.

Officials said the crimes happened between 2019 and 2021 at Sutter’s home on Fitting Avenue.

Sutter was arraigned Wednesday at 55th District Court and remanded to the Ingham County Jail without bond.

Police said they found evidence during a search of Sutter’s home that suggests there might be more victims in the community. This case could span several decades, officials said.

Victims or anyone with additional information about this case can call 517-676-8440 or email officialhotline@ingham.org.

“We want to assure any person willing to come forward to provide information will be treated with dignity and respect,” police said in the release. “This investigation will be thorough and objective in our pursuit of justice.”