Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen before school

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenage girl.

Nakaiya Graham-Sailor was last seen Friday morning by her mother before school, according to officials.

Sailor was last seen wearing an LSW purple shirt with silver writing, black jeans and purple crocs.

Nakaiya Graham-Sailor Details Age 14 Height 5′2″ Hair Brown with a pony Weight 115 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage