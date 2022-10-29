43º

Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen before school

Sailor last seen Oct. 28

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Missing Nakaiya Graham-Sailor (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenage girl.

Nakaiya Graham-Sailor was last seen Friday morning by her mother before school, according to officials.

Sailor was last seen wearing an LSW purple shirt with silver writing, black jeans and purple crocs.

Nakaiya Graham-SailorDetails
Age14
Height5′2″
HairBrown with a pony
Weight115 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

