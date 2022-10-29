Woman killed in hit-and-run after fleeing from altercation inside vehicle in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Rochester Hills on Saturday morning around 2:21 a.m.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify the driver that fatally injured a woman from Davison and fled the scene.

The 30-year-old woman, identified as Sarah Ratliff, was struck by what is believed to be a 2017-2019 Audi Q7.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened just minutes after an altercation between two men in a separate vehicle that Ratliff was a passenger of.

A male passenger in the backseat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck attempted to choke the driver.

The truck was headed westbound on M-59 when the driver was able to stop near the M-59 on-ramp near Adams Road.

Ratliff and the driver, a 31-year-old man from Otter Lake, got out of the truck and fled.

Officials say, as Ratliff and the 31-year-old driver were fleeing from the altercation, the woman was struck by the vehicle believed to be an Audi Q7. She later died at an area hospital.

The backseat passenger that attempted to choke the driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old Metamora man, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on a felonious assault charge on Monday.

The 41-year-old identified himself as Ratliff’s boyfriend.

Police are asking anyone that may have seen the crash or the vehicle involved to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4954.