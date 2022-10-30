Police say fog to blame in deadly pedestrian crash in Monroe

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A fatal traffic crash occurred in Monroe County early Sunday morning due to heavy fog and limited visibility.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal traffic crash that took place on northbound I-75 near the Summit Street ramp in Erie Township Sunday morning at 2:41 a.m.

Officials say Eric Glant, a 33-year-old from Monroe, was operating a black 2009 Subaru Impreza in the center lane of northbound I-75 and was experiencing limited visibility due to heavy fog.

As Glant approached the Summit Street exit ramp, he struck Devontae Shackelford, a 33-year-old from Monroe.

Shackelford was struck again multiple times by unknown vehicles that did not stop at the scene.

According to police, Shackelford was standing on the freeway in the center travel lane after exiting his parked vehicle on the shoulder.

Due to injuries suffered in the crash, Devontae Shackelford was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Glant was not injured and was released at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this crash.

This investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 734-240-7756.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or visiting their website, 1800speakup.org.