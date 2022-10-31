Michigan child in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 7-year-old in mid-Michigan is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say.

Bridgeport Township police officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 12:20 a.m. Monday morning after learning a 7-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials say the child may have shot himself accidentally with an unsecured firearm.

The child was first treated at an area hospital, but was transported to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital.

The gun has since been recovered and the incident is under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child as well as their family and friends,” said Chief David Duffet.

The Bridgeport Police Department offers free gun locks and reminds people to keep firearms secured.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as necessary.