South Lyon High School locked down after 2nd threat to shoot up school in 6 days

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – South Lyon High School is locked down for the second time in six days after officials found a threatening message written on a wall.

Administrators said they learned around 11 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) that someone had written, “I will shoot this school up today” on the wall of a first-floor girl’s bathroom.

The school was placed on lockdown while officials from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office go room-by-room to search for weapons.

“We are treating as a credible threat, but nothing has been located at this time,” authorities said in a release.

Students are staying in their fourth-hour classrooms during the search, school officials said.

This is the second such incident at South Lyon High School this month. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the school was locked down when someone wrote, “Gonna shoot the school up today” on a second-floor bathroom wall. That message was found around 2 p.m. and deemed to be non-credible.

South Lyon High School (WDIV)

A 15-year-old sophomore at South Lyon East High School was taken into custody and later charged with a misdemeanor after he wrote that someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school. That message was written Oct. 4 on a bathroom wall.