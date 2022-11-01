Ex-Macomb County Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A former Macomb County Boy Scout leader has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America investigation.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York pleaded guilty in Macomb County to the following charges:

One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a sentence agreement of 12-20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, lifetime sex offender registration, and lifetime electronic monitoring as mandated by statute, and sex offender counseling.

One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, with a sentence agreement of 10-15 years served in the Michigan Department of Corrections, lifetime sex offender registration, and sex offender counseling.

Chapman is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Abuse began in 2000

Chapman faced charges for abusing two children.

In the first case, the abuse began in 2000. The survivor was 13 or 14 years old when the abuse began and continued until he was 17 years old and a senior in high school. The assaults happened at the survivor’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house and at a church.

The second case involves a family member who was around 11 years old when the abuse began. The abuse continued for years and revolved around times that were designated as “special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.”

Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America when the crimes were committed.

5K claims from Boy Scouts of America under review

A total of 5,000 claims have been sent from Boy Scouts of America for review.

The department has completed a review of 550 claims and sent 60 inquiries to Michigan State Police for further investigation. The claim review process is ongoing.

“Securing justice for the survivors of abuse is one of my top priorities. Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America are wide-ranging and my department continues to review information and evidence to pursue charges against those who used their positions of authority to harm children.”

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America, you can call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

