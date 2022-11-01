Huron-Clinton Metroparks offers discount for residents who buy 2023 annual pass before January

You can purchase your 2023 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass right now.

The parks system is offering a $5 discount on annual vehicle passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2022, to residents of the five counties they serve.

The pass can be used at each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast Michigan. Combined, the parks offer almost 25,000 acres of space to explore nature and relax.

Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

“Purchasing an annual pass is the best way to experience everything our diverse Metroparks have to offer,” said Amy McMillan, director of the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. “Plus, it’s a great value. Nothing else matches it in terms of what you get and how affordable it can be to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, which the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced just how important that can be. It truly is an investment that keeps on giving all year long.”

The 13 Huron-Clinton Metroparks include Delhi, Dexter-Huron, Hudson Mills, Huron Meadows, Indian Springs, Kensington, Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair, Lower Huron, Oakwoods, Stony Creek, Willow and Wolcott Mill Metroparks.

How much do park passes cost?

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, The Metroparks annual pass will cost $40 for residents and $29 for senior residents (62+) of the five counties. The pass will cost $45 for non-residents and $34 for seniors.

Residents can purchase their 2023 vehicle pass for just $35, or $24 for seniors, through the end of the year. The pass can be used immediately.

Passes can be purchased online, click here.