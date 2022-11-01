Official Michigan state Christmas tree delivered to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – The official 2022 Michigan state Christmas tree has been selected, harvested and delivered to the state’s capital from Clinton County.

Now that Halloween is over, does that mean we can talk Christmas? All those in favor, read on. Those opposed ... still read on, this is kind of interesting.

The official 2022 state Christmas tree is a 63-foot spruce that was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget. Originally from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, the spruce tree was donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck.

Fun fact: This is the capital’s very first Christmas tree from Clinton County, and only the 12th tree from Michigan’s Lower Peninsula since the state began harvesting official holiday trees in 1987.

“We bought the property this past spring, and the previous owner mentioned that the state of Michigan was interested in the tree,” Mary Ann Beck said. “It’s an honor to be able to say our tree is the official state Christmas tree. Caitlin and I are so proud to be a part of this state tradition.”

The tree was harvested on Friday, Oct. 28, and was delivered to Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 29, to be put into place near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues. Tradition will continue with local Boy Scout troops untying the tree.

There will be a tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 18 at the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.